SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $297.05 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00315632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,687,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.