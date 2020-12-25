SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $199,664.39 and approximately $18.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 494.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001411 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,408,919 coins and its circulating supply is 165,688,488 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

