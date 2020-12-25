SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

CNC opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.