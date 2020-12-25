Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Suzano in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 400,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Suzano by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,481. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

