Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.97

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 19518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

