Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells $754,336.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NOVA opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 387,006 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.