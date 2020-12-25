Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) vs. Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Critical Contrast

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy 12.93% -8.72% -3.94% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

This table compares Sundance Energy and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.06 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -3.22 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundance Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Sundance Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

