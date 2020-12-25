Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.58 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $7.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $19.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $23.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after buying an additional 12,911,358 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,085,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,787,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,437,000 after buying an additional 2,841,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 2,079,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,321. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

