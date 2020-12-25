Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 330.56 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Sumo Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.39. The firm has a market cap of £559.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09.

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Wilton acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

