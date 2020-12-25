Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

