Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $428,826.91 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $428,826.91 and approximately $2,854.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00326321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

