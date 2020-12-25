Strs Ohio Sells 2,476 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.59.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,227 shares of company stock valued at $20,629,996. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

