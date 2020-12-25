Strs Ohio Purchases 876 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $245,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 152.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,205 shares of company stock worth $5,209,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

