Strs Ohio Purchases 8,600 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $56,323,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $41,047,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 821,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

BIPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.