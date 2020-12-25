Strs Ohio Lowers Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,324 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ADT were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ADT by 44.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 66,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,903 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

ADT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

