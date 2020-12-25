Strs Ohio Has $994,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,912,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 239,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $84.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

