Strs Ohio Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.