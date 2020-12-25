Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,805,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 948,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,607,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,045. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

