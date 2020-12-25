Strs Ohio Buys 692 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coherent were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Coherent by 190.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Coherent stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

