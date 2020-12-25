Stratis (STRAX) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $48.67 million and $2.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001928 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.