Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 350 put options on the company. This is an increase of 465% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 897,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.