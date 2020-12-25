Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,232 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 849% compared to the average volume of 1,289 put options.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Discovery by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

