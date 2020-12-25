Steuben Trust (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Trading Down 1.6%

Steuben Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:SBHO)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

Steuben Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

