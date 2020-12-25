Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $63.08 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $63.08 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,519.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.01255864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00273924 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 410,600,432 coins and its circulating supply is 393,626,338 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

