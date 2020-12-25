State Street Corp Sells 6,584 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

KZR opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

