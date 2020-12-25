State Street Corp Sells 62,378 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 over the last 90 days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

MESA opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

