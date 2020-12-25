State Street Corp Sells 3,989 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth about $293,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HBB. ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $17.20 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

