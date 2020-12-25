State Street Corp Increases Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TREC shares. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

