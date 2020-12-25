State Street Corp Increases Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.65% of Duluth worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $516,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $305,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.