State Street Corp Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.98% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNCE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

