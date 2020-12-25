Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.00

Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 48605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a current ratio of 38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Starvest plc (SVE.L) Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

