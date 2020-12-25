Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $586.47

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.47 and traded as high as $636.00. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $624.00, with a volume of 172,005 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 535.55. The company has a market cap of £622.12 million and a PE ratio of -183.53.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

