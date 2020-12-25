Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.21

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.21 and traded as low as $54.66. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 838,221 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.13. The firm has a market cap of £240.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach.

