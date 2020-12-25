Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $412.00 and traded as high as $472.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $472.00, with a volume of 4,223,625 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

Get Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.