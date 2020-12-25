Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $412.00 and traded as high as $472.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $472.00, with a volume of 4,223,625 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55.

About Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

