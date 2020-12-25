Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGKF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

