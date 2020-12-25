Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 350.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUB opened at $60.73 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

