Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $471,000 in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $172,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $58.88 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

