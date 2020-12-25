Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viela Bio were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Viela Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Viela Bio by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Viela Bio by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $36.52 on Friday. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

