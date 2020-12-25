Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,302 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 359,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 621,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Summit Materials stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.