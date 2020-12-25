Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,787 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 46.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 628,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

