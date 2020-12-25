Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

