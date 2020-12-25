Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.33.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $228.28 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $243.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.19 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock valued at $227,984,571 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.