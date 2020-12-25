Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $322,140.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $180.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Splunk by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Splunk by 897.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

