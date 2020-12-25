Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.32 million and $179.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.42 or 1.00046527 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00015853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

