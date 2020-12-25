Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001921 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00010997 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009572 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002966 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.