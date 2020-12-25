SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.42

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.42 and last traded at $139.67, with a volume of 17909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

