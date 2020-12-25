South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,518 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

