Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) PT Lowered to $5.75

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.25 to $5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 329.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Soligenix in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

SNGX stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Soligenix by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

