SnowGem Hits One Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001013 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.