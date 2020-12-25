SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.09. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.